Police looking for man who robbed Albuquerque hotel, stole guest’s gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for information about a man accused in a brazen burglary. He walked into the Hampton Inn on Carlisle and Cutler.
He reached over the front desk and took room keys. Later, a guest reported a gun and other items stolen. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.