Police looking for man who robbed Albuquerque hotel, stole guest’s gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has been trying to slow down drivers along Lead and Coal for years. Now, they have a new idea a first-of-its-kind "smart" stoplight. City Councilor Pat Davis said the Lead and Coal corridor sees far too many crashes that could've been prevented if people were driving the speed limit.

Davis is optimistic these new smart lights will work. "It would be a first for New Mexico,” said Davis. “It's called "Rest on Red." So instead of the light being green when you're approaching the light is red on every approach. If you're going the speed limit or under it turns green and lets you go. If you're speeding you stop."