ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a white pickup truck they believe was involved in a June 10 drive-by shooting. Officials say the shooting happened on the 2100 block of Dorothy St, near Juan Tabo and Menaul.

About eight shots were fired during the incident and a juvenile in the house was hit by bullet fragments. Video from a neighbor in the area around 4 a.m. shows a white pickup truck driving through the neighborhood. The make or model of the truck is unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department at (505) 242-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tips can also be summitted online at p3tips.com/531. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.