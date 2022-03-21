ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching from two suspects accused of stealing from an Albuquerque department store last month.

Police say on February 25, two people walked into a department store at 10000 Coors Blvd and smashed the glass door. They then headed to the jewelry section, smashed the glass casing, and got away with several thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The two suspects fled in a dark blue Cadillac.

One man reportedly has tattoos on his hands and wrists. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-STOP.