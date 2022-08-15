ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun and threatening to shoot a Burger King employee. Officials say the man was upset about about not receiving his entire order.

According to a release from Crime Stoppers, on July 31, a man and an employee at the Burger King on San Mateo Blvd and Menaul Blvd got into an altercation about the man not receiving his entire order. The man left the restaurant and the doors were locked. He then returned with a handgun and began waving it around and threatened to shoot the employee.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. You can also submit tips online at p3tips.com/531.