ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for a vehicle believed to be connected to a homicide in northwest Albuquerque at Alameda Blvd. and Corrales Rd. The vehicle is described as a mid-2000s gray or white Ford F-150 extended cab with a long bed. Police say the vehicle also has a black headache rack that is visible.

APD says a motorcyclist was shot and killed at the intersection on March 18, 2023. Anyone with information on the truck or on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.