ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a southeast Albuquerque homicide. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. near the Blake’s Lotaburger at 9800 Central Ave. SE.

Police say a dark sedan was seen driving in circles in the parking lot before the incident. They say someone from inside the sedan fired two shots and one of the rounds hit and killed an innocent bystander. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sandoval at (505) 924-3394 or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Tips can also be submitted online.