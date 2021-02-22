Person of interest sought in Albuquerque death investigation

Antoinette Hernandez (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a person of interest regarding a death investigation. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports on Sept. 27, 2019, 39-year-old Eric Lewis was found dead inside an abandoned house located on the 400 block of Utah.

Eric Lewis (courtesy Crime Stoppers)

Authorities say no suspects have been arrested in Lewis’ death and the investigation is ongoing. APD’s Homicide Unit is trying to locate 34-year-old Antoinette S. Hernandez, who police say is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.

