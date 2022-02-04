ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque FBI agents are asking for help as they crack down on bank robberies in the metro. Friday afternoon, a man entered the uptown US Bank south of Menaul on Louisiana.

Agents say he flashed a gun and got away with cash. So far, this is the 21st bank robbery in the last 30 days, and the FBI is asking for people to call them with tips. “These are our families that are working in these types of establishments. This is a federal crime and we need the public to help us out. Come forward,” said FBI Special Agent Raul Bujanda.

Agents say the robber wore a “Gas Money Garage” jacket, black and white baseball hat, and wore dark gloves. He stands about 6 ft. tall with a medium build. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.