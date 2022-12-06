Gallup Police need the public’s help finding the person or people who shot and killed a man.

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup Police need the public’s help finding the person or people who shot and killed a man. According to a news release, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers got a call about a shooting near a business on Highway 491.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They released a photo of a truck they say was in the area at the time of the shooting. Police say the truck is possibly a Honda Ridgeline and it may have star-pattern rims. They also say the truck is a green or grayish color.

If you have any information, call Metro Dispatch at (505)722-2002 or the McKinley County Crime Stoppers at (877) 722-6161. Crime Stoppers might also pay a reward up to $1,000 for information resulting in an arrest.