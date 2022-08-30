ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the person accused of shooting at a woman after trying to carjack her. According to Crime Stoppers, this happened in the area of Pennsylvania and Indian School on Aug. 9 at around 5 in the morning.

They say the man demanded the victim’s car keys at gunpoint. The woman took off, running up a flight of stairs; they say the suspect shot at her. She was hit in the ankle. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, wearing dark clothing and a face covering. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or submit a tip through the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers website.