LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is offering a reward for information on recent catalytic converter thefts. The police are asking for help identifying the two suspects in photos taken from surveillance footage.

Catalytic Convert theft suspect A | Courtesy of Los Alamos Police Catalytic Convert theft suspect B | Courtesy of Los Alamos Police Catalytic Convert theft suspect B | Courtesy of Los Alamos Police

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tips can be reported anonymously to Los Alamos Crime Stoppers at (505) 662-8282.

“We believe someone may be able to identify one or more of the suspects from recent surveillance footage. The Los Alamos Police Department will send more information to the public if available and we believe our citizens or commuting workforce will be the key to catching these criminals,” says Deputy Chief Oliver Morris.