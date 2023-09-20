HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – After police found a baby dead at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, they are asking the public for any information about the incident.

The Hobbs Police Department initiated a case earlier this month after a deceased baby was found in the restroom area of a patient room. Hobbs Police say they are treating the case as a death investigation.

As they wait for the final report, which may take up to 90 days, from the Office of the Medical Investigator, Hobbs Police are asking the public for any information. To provide info, you can call dispatch at (575) 397-9265. You may also be eligible for a cash reward if you call Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005, according to the Hobbs Police Department. You can also send a private message on the Hobbs Police Department Facebook page, but that page is not checked in real time.