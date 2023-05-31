HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at just after 10:30 a.m., Hobbs Police Department Officers responded to shots fired near the intersection of Broadway and Grimes. 25-year-old Jiovanny Morales was found on the scene and had been shot. Morales was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he died of his injuries.

According to the investigation, Morales was riding as a passenger in a vehicle and was being followed by 27-year-old Jose Muro in another car. A warrant is now out of Muro’s arrest for shooting at or from a motor vehicle, causing great bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call dispatch at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.