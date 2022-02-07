ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is trying to track down yet another would-be bank robber. Investigators say a Hispanic man about 5’5″ wearing a gray and black jacket tried to rob the Bank of Albuquerque at Juan Tabo and Constitution Monday afternoon.

He did not make off with any cash. It’s the latest in a run of bank robberies in recent weeks, and federal agents say they do not know what is behind it. If you know anything about this or any other bank robberies, you can call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You could get a $2,000 reward.