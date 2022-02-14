ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help finding a suspected serial bank robber in Albuquerque. Officials say he robbed the US Bank on Lousiana around 12 p.m. on Monday.

He is believed to be the same man from a robbery of the same bank on the fourth. Both times he used a gun. The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. You can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.