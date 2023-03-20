ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help identifying a bank robber. The individual attempted to rob a CU Anytime ATM located at 4101 Coors Boulevard in northwest Albuquerque. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 16.

According to the FBI’s Albuquerque office, the unidentified male purposefully crashed a stolen car into the ATM. He was accompanied by a second unidentified person and they both fled the scene in a white SUV.

Identifying Features

Black hoodie with a white Jordan logo

Dark pants

Black hat

Black Vans shoes

CU Anytime ATM robber | Courtesy of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office

The FBI is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.