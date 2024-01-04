ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Albuquerque Police Department are asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque bank robber, dubbed the “Pink Backpack Bandit.” The suspect robbed the Bank of Albuquerque on Wyoming Boulevard near Paseo Del Norte on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at around 11:17 a.m.

The FBI says the suspect came into the bank and brandished a silver handgun, asked for money, and then left the bank, heading north with the stolen money. The suspect is an approximately 6-foot-tall male who looks to be in their 30s and either Caucasian or Hispanic.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was wearing a purple, black, and white “Lakers” jacket and grey pants. The suspect was carrying a pink floral backpack.

The FBI is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.