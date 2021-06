ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a wig-wearing bank robber. Investigators said this woman walked into the New Mexico Bank and Trust on Louisiana and Candelaria today.

They said she handed a teller a note demanding money and took off. She’s described as 5’7″, in her mid-twenties, wearing a blonde wig. Reach out to crime stoppers at 843-STOP if you have any information.