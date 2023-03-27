ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are asking for help identifying an individual who they’re calling the “Greedy Goatee Bandit.” The person is accused of robbing the Bank of Albuquerque at 2500 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says that around noon on Monday, March 27, the bandit entered the bank and gave a note to one of the tellers implying that he had a weapon. He was seen getting away in a white Chevy extended cab truck.

The Hispanic/White male is about 5 feet 10 inches and in his mid-30s, the FBI says. He is also suspected of robbing the US Bank at 2300 Louisiana Blvd. NE.

Images of accused bandit. Images courtesy FBI.

If you have any information about these robberies, you can contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP. The FBI is offering an award of up to $2,000 for info leading to the bandit’s arrest and conviction.