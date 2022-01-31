ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is searching for another bank robber. Investigators say a man walked into the Bank of the West on San Matea and gave the teller a note demanding money.

He is identified as being a white male between 45 and 50-years-old with black hair, standing about 5’3″ to 5’5″. They believe he’s the same robber who struck a First Financial Credit Union on Jan. 20. The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. If you know who he is, contact the FBI.