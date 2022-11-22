ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over two decades ago, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) found the remains of a young female. Now, the department is asking for your help recognizing the unknown face.

The body was found near the intersection of Tower Road and 98th Street, on Albuquerque’s southwest side. Of course, at the time, the area was less developed.

Police found the victim wrapped in dark trash bags and tied together with green electrical wire. They estimate that she was between 14 and 19 years old. She had blue Levi jeans, a V-neck ribbed sweater, and a black laced bra, according to APD.

To try to get more leads on the case, APD worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to reconstruct the face of the victim. They released their new image to the public on Tuesday.

APD released a new facial reconstruction sketch in the hopes of identifying a Jane Doe from 1996. From APD.

“As a department we are doing everything in our power and through the advancements in technology to shine light on many of our unsolved cases,” Police Chief Harold Medina said in a press release. “Our hope is that we can bring closure and justice to the families who have waited many years to find answers.”

APD asks that if anyone has any information that might help in the case, they reach out to APD. Those with info can call Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP.