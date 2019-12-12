ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller along with Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to create the Metro 15 operation. It will target the top drivers of violent crimes in Albuquerque. The list also will consist of 15 wanted felons.

Crime Stoppers wants to help law enforcement catch these felons by offering ways to tip police anonymously.

The list focuses on people that are a threat to the community.

