Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in fatal hit and run involving wheelchair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a deadly hit and run involving a man in a wheelchair. On Dec. 10, 2020, 51-year-old Mark Rivera was sitting in a wheelchair in the area of the Mister Car Wash at 6016 Central Ave. SE when he was hit by a black 2014 Honda motorcycle.

Officials say the suspect driving the motorcycle fled the scene heading northbound between Cagua Dr and Laguayra Dr NE wearing a black helmet, black shirt, and black pants. Rivera died five days later from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

