Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in fatal hit and run involving wheelchair

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a deadly hit and run involving a man in a wheelchair. On Dec. 10, 2020, 51-year-old Mark Rivera was sitting in a wheelchair in the area of the Mister Car Wash at 6016 Central Ave. SE when he was hit by a black 2014 Honda motorcycle.

Officials say the suspect driving the motorcycle fled the scene heading northbound between Cagua Dr and Laguayra Dr NE wearing a black helmet, black shirt, and black pants. Rivera died five days later from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

Don’t Miss:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES