Crime Stoppers seeks public help in locating hit-and-run suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a yellow semi-truck they believe to be involved in a hit and run accident. In a press release Friday, they say 30-year-old Julie Nieto was run over by the truck as it turned to get on the I-40 ramp from 4th Street.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP. Anonymous photos or videos can be submitted online.

