ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking to identify a man who snuck into Isotopes Park on the morning of April 25 and helped himself to alcohol and Isotopes merchandise. According to Crime Stoppers, photos show a man who hopped a wall and spent several hours inside the park, stealing thousands of dollars worth of alcohol and merch.
Investigators say the man spent several hours on the property and stole thousands of dollars worth of items. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 843-STOP.