ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding the death of a man in Albuquerque. 51-year-old Louie Sedillo was found dead at the Albuquerque Marriot Pyramid Hotel on Jul. 26, 2022.

Louie Sedillo | Courtesy of ABQ Crime Stoppers

Sedillo was found at around 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the northeast ABQ hotel. Anyone with information regarding Sedillo’s death is asked to contact Detective Coleman at (505) 659-8570, or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. All reports can be made anonymously.