ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers wants help finding an Albuquerque robber. On Mar. 13, an unidentified male passed a note while robbing a Domino’s Pizza on Sage Road in southwest Albuquerque.

Domino's Pizza robber | Courtesy of Crime Stoppers

The man is also wanted for at least seven other robberies; one was in the northwest area and six were in the southwest area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.