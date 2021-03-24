Crime Stoppers search for woman who took rifle from foothills apartment

Maria or “Puppet” | Image courtesy of Crime Stoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is looking for a woman who took an AR-15 rifle from a Foothills apartment without permission in December.

Crime Stoppers says on December 17, 2020, a female known as Maria or “Puppet”, took a CETME AR-15 rifle from a victim’s apartment. They say she is possibly homeless and frequents multiple parts of the city.

If you know who the female is or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous videos and/or photos can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531.