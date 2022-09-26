ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the suspects who opened fire at a grocery store. On Aug. 7, officers were called to Adam’s Food Market on Central. They say the suspects pointed a gun at store staff after some sort of altercation.
As they were driving away in a Kia Sportage, one of them fired six shots at the business, narrowly missing several people standing outside. If you have information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.