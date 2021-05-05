Crime Stoppers search for robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is searching for the brazen thief that violently attacked a restaurant employee and stole from her. Video shows the suspect walking into a fast-food restaurant on Alameda near I-25.

The suspect walks into the back, attacks an employee, and even punches her to steal her purse. Police say the suspect also got away with the employee’s car because the keys were in her purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos or videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.