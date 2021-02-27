Crime Stoppers requesting public’s help in Eddy County homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide in Eddy County. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office says they found the body of Stevi Odom-Lynch on an oil lease road Friday.

This is near the area of East Kinkaid Ranch Road and North Lake Road, south of Artesia. Deputies say foul play was involved in Odom-Lynch’s death.

Crime Stopper is offering up to $4,000 for tips leading to an arrest. If anyone has information, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP, the Eddy County Crime Stoppers website, or the mobile app “P-3” Tips.