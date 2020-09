ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Crime Stoppers is looking for a man seen on video pointing a firearm at someone in the area of 301 Central Avenue on August 2.

Police say the man is described as a Hispanic/White male, 5’08”, small build, facial hair, short hair, glasses, and wearing a face mask covering the lower part of his face. Crime Stoppers says anyone with information is asked to call, Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous tips to P3tips.com.