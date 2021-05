ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a man they say held a woman at gunpoint and tried to rob her. An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Christian Mattock following the incident at the woman’s home near Eubank and Montgomery.

Police say Mattock is known to spend time in the northeast heights and foothills. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.