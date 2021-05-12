Crime Stoppers looking for information on South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a shooting that was followed by a crash in the South Valley last month. According to a press release, deputies were called to 1932 Coors Blvd. SW. When they arrived, they found two men dead from at least one gunshot wound each.

The adult male’s name is Anthony Vigil and the passenger was a 15-year-old male. They were driving in a dark-colored BMW and the suspect’s vehicle might have been a Buick Verrano or another sedan-type vehicle.

Crime Stoppers says anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on who is involved to contact Detective Carroll at 505-263-5617 or email him at ccarroll@bernco.gov. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos or videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.