Crime Stoppers looking for big box store robbery duo

Crime Stoppers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a duo they say are committing armed robberies at Albuquerque big box stores. Police say on February 23, a man and woman were caught trying to steal merchandise from the Walmart at Coors and Rio Bravo.

Story continues below

When security confronted them, they say the man flashed a gun and threatened the security guard before the two took off in a white Jeep. Then this past Saturday, police say the woman fired shots at employees of the Cottonwood Sam’s Club when they tried to stop the two from stealing there. If anyone knows about the duo’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES