Crime Stoppers looking for attempted robbery suspect

Crime Stoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a suspect police say attempted to rob a local business in the southeast part of town. On February 24, 2021, APD was dispatched to the area of 6522 Central Ave. in reference to an audible alarm.

Officials say when police arrived, they noticed that the business had been broken into. Surveillance video shows a man rummaging through the business, however, the man didn’t leave with any items. The man did cause significant damage to the business from the break-in.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or submit information online.

