ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May.

Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP.