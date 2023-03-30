ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On the night of Sunday, November 13, 2022, officers from the Albuquerque Police Department were dispatched to a call regarding gunshots at the intersection of Central Avenue and Grove Street. Officers were then told of a rollover crash where two individuals had gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Both gunshot victims stated that the offender was an African American male in a black pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867.