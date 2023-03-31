ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a suspect in a Smith’s grocery store robbery. The incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Smith’s grocery store off of Lousiana and Montgomery Boulevard.

The male allegedly walked to the service desk where he attempted to cash a fake coin receipt. Upon the receipt being denied, he pulled out a firearm and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

Smith's suspect | Courtesy of ABQ Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867. All information can be reported anonymously.