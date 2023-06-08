CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, June 7, Clovis police tried to conduct a traffic stop when the citizen drove off and led officers into a vehicle pursuit. Officers eventually lost sight of the car, driven by 30-year-old Bryson Campos.
Officers later located the car in the area of Earlmont and Llano, however, Campos was not with the vehicle. On April 17, Campos broke his parole and a warrant went out for his arrest. He has also been a suspect in several vehicle thefts and has been wanted for questioning.
The Clovis police are asking anyone with information regarding any recent car thefts, or the location of Campos, to contact the department at (575) 769-1921. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the department’s tip411 program here or to Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.