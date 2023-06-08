CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, June 7, Clovis police tried to conduct a traffic stop when the citizen drove off and led officers into a vehicle pursuit. Officers eventually lost sight of the car, driven by 30-year-old Bryson Campos.

Officers later located the car in the area of Earlmont and Llano, however, Campos was not with the vehicle. On April 17, Campos broke his parole and a warrant went out for his arrest. He has also been a suspect in several vehicle thefts and has been wanted for questioning.

Bryson Campos | Clovis Police Department

The Clovis police are asking anyone with information regarding any recent car thefts, or the location of Campos, to contact the department at (575) 769-1921. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the department’s tip411 program here or to Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.