CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers were dispatched to the Clovis Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 10, for multiple shots heard in the area. At the scene, police found 22-year-old Mathew Nelson suffering from gunshot wounds. Nelson later died at the hospital.

Police are now looking for Israel Barela, Dante Gooden, and Tamar Johnson as persons who may have knowledge regarding the investigation. Clovis police ask that they come to the Clovis Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.