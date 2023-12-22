CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is asking for information regarding an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Police were dispatched to the La Plaza convenience store on N. Main Street after two men, one of whom was armed, came into the store asking for money.

Police say the clerk gave the men money from the cash register, and they fled. No one was harmed during the robbery. The image below is of the suspects; the clerk says both men spoke Spanish.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000. Tips can also be reported anonymously online at this link.