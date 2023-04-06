CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. On Wednesday, Mar. 29, just before 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Allsup’s on Mitchell Street for an armed robbery.

Officers made sure the store staff was safe when they arrived and then searched the area for the suspect. The incident is still under investigation.

Suspect Description

Hispanic male

6 foot 2 to 3 inches

Wearing a two-tone gray jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap

Clovis armed robber suspect | Courtesy of Clovis police

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.