CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad police are looking for information regarding a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Apr. 8. Two individuals were shot in the incident, and one of them was transported to a facility for medical care.

The incident occurred on the 4600 block of Forrest Drive in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Crimestoppers are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest regarding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to send in an anonymous tip by calling (575) 887-1888 or going to eddycountycrimestoppers.com.