CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are looking for information in a drive-by shooting that happened on Thursday, Dec. 21. Police say that just before 1 a.m., the driver of a dark maroon SUV shot at a pickup truck and a residence on Apple street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit the information to the Carlsbad detectives or Crimestoppers. Tips can be submitted in the following ways:

Call (575) 887-1888

Call (844) 786-7227

Online at this link