ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 30 years after a body was found in southwest Albuquerque, investigators are still trying to identify her. A woman was found near I-40 and 98th in January of 1994. The body may have been there as early as 1992.

The woman was five feet tall, 30-40 years old with an upper denture made with Universal Brand porcelain teeth. Detectives say these may have been her clothes: a puritan brand wool sweater, trend-set pedal pushers, and converse size seven shoes. If you know who she is, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.