ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation near the Hubbell House. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a call to a car crash near the 6000 block of Isleta Boulevard turned into a homicide investigation. That was on September 24, 2023.

BCSO found 52-year-old Antonio Gutierrez with at least one gunshot wound. The injury led Gutierrez to crash his vehicle, BCSO says.

Now, BCSO asks anyone with information related to the crime to email the homicide detectives at ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.