ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for another bank robber. The FBI is calling this man the “bandaged bandit.” He held up a bank on Isleta Thursday morning with a band-aid on his right cheek.

Investigators believe he is behind robberies at a North Valley Wells Fargo on March 2, and the Western Commerce Bank on Wyoming on February 22. Authorities are asking anyone with information on him to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843- STOP. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.