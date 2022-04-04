ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the suspects accused of burglarizing an Albuquerque cosmetics store. Crime Stoppers says the two men broke a window to get into the Ulta beauty store in uptown.

Surveillance video showed them taking items from the shelves. No word on how much they got away with. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.