ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the man who broke into an Albuquerque business last month. According to APD, on Dec. 27, a man broke into a business near Lomas and Washington.
Police say it appears the man uses tools to get inside the business to steal merchandise. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP or p3tips.com/531.